Bindi Irwin and her fiancé Chandler Powell recently revealed they are looking forward to starting a family but don’t plan on having children any time soon. Getty

“2020 is going to be beautiful. Happy New Year,” she added.

In the first photo, Bindi is seen casting an affectionate gaze towards Chandler, while cradling her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, which is looking at the couple with puppy-dog eyes.

A follow-up snap shows the sprightly pup running and leaping in the air while playing in the garden with its new adopted parents.

The first photo showed Bindi casting an affectionate gaze towards Chandler, while cradling her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, which was looking at the couple with puppy-dog eyes. Instagram

Chandler later shared the news on his own personal Instagram, writing: “Welcoming our newest and cutest family member.

“Introducing Piggy our gorgeous puppy. Can’t wait to begin the new decade giving this sweetheart the happiest and most loving home. 2020 here we come!”

Bindi replied: “My heart is overwhelmed with so much happiness and love. Here’s to the next incredible life chapter.”

A follow-up snap showed the sprightly pup running and leaping in the air while playing in the garden with its new adopted parents. Instagram

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to gush over the puppy and congratulate Bindi and Chandler on giving the animal a loving new home.

“Awwww what a lucky little girl she is. Congratulations guys,” one person wrote.

Another person stated: “Aw... love my Cav King Charles Spaniel... a more loving dog you will not find!!! Blessings on you three this year and decade!! Thank you for all you do!!”

A third person added: “Omg...the cutest little puppy ever!!”