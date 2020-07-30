Bindi Irwin and her extended family have seemingly delighted fans by revealing a very big announcement at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast. Instagram

She added: “Our sweetheart Forest has officially made it into the Guinness World Records for being the tallest living giraffe!

“We are so proud of our towering guy, he has such a wonderful heart. You can meet Forest on your next #AustraliaZoo adventure!” the message stated.

In addition to sharing a delightful snap of the family standing next to the mighty giraffe, Bindi posted a photo of the animal’s official award from the Guinness World Records.

Meanwhile, a follow-up snap showed the wildlife warrior enjoying an up close and personal moment with her zoo friend, who leans close to nibble on some tasty treats.

Enthusiastic fans took to the social platform to share in their delight upon reading the big news, with one person writing: “Woohoo! Such incredible news.”

“Aww congratulations forest for becoming the tallest living giraffe,” another fan stated.

A third person added: “Wow congratulations, that’s an amazing achievement. Well done Forest!”

Bindi’s exciting news come after it was reported she and Chandler had been forced to spend their honeymoon working at the zoo, after lockdown restrictions meant the menagerie had no staff.

According to OK magazine, Bindi’s been working around the clock to keep her father Steve Irwin’s legacy alive, ever since the zoo was forced to let go of its staff due to the pandemic.

“Bindi’s fried at the end of the day. She barely eats or sleeps, and then she’s up before dawn to begin the vicious cycle again,” an insider claimed to the American publication.