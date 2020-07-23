Bindi Irwin recently revealed that she and Chandler Powell were forced to spend their honeymoon working at Australia Zoo, after harsh lockdown restrictions meant the menagerie had no staff. Instagram

“Bindi’s fried at the end of the day. She barely eats or sleeps, and then she’s up before dawn to begin the vicious cycle again,” the insider claimed to the American publication.

Fortunately, Chandler is there to help out wherever he can – whether that’s picking up an extra shift at the zoo, or simply being there emotionally, the source said.

“The pressure Bindi’s putting on herself is relentless, but Chandler’s love and support make it a little bit easier,” the insider added.

Enforced restrictions meant that the zoo was running with a skeleton staff, which forced the newlyweds to roll up their sleeves, don some boots and start cleaning up after 1,200 animals. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler spent their honeymoon at Australia Zoo, after tying the knot just hours before strict lockdown restrictions were enforced in late March.

But despite their shared love of all things flora and fauna-related, the newlyweds later revealed that their honeymoon at the family zoo didn’t turn out as planned.

In a scene from the Animal Planet special Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown, Bindi confessed that her and Chandler’s honeymoon was a bit “weird” to say the least.

In a scene from the Animal Planet special Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown, Bindi confessed that her and Chandler’s honeymoon was a bit “weird” to say the least. Instagram

"It's not the most romantic honeymoon in history, but it's our honeymoon," Bindi said, referring to her and Chandler having to spend their time together picking up animal poo.

Enforced restrictions meant that the zoo was running with a skeleton staff, which forced the newlyweds to roll up their sleeves, don some boots and start cleaning up after 1,200 animals.

“This is probably the busiest honeymoon in history, along with the weirdest honeymoon ever,” Chandler, 23, added.