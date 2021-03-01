The increasing pressure of her first pregnancy appears to have become all too much for Bindi Irwin, who was spotted looking tense and stressed at Australia Zoo last week.

In photos exclusively obtained by New Idea, the 22-year-old conservationist can be seen engaging in an emotional conversation with her mother, Terri.

Onlookers reveal the expectant mum looked nothing like her usual jovial self.

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, 24, currently live with Terri within the zoo’s Sunshine Coast compound.

However, living on top of each other has somewhat strained the relationship between mother and daughter.

“Bindi is finding her third trimester very hard. She is ready for that baby to be born so she can move out and start her own life,” an insider tells.