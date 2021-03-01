Last week, Bindi took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to her dad, the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, and her paternal grandmother, Lyn, on their shared February 22 birthday.
“My dad and grandmother share a birthday. I’m thankful for every moment we got together,” captioned the sweet photo of herself as a baby with Steve and Lyn.
“Their love will live in my heart forever.”
Bindi’s paternal grandparents have long been a sore spot for the family. Following Steve’s tragic death in 2006, his father, Bob, fell out with Oregon-born Terri, which lead to his sudden resignation from Australia Zoo in 2008, the wildlife park he established in the ’70s.
As Bindi’s due date draws closer, she has high hopes for reconnecting her grandfather with her family, including her younger brother, Robert, 17, and her US-born husband.
“Bindi would love nothing more than to invite her grandfather to be in the hospital waiting room when his great-grandchild enters the world,” explains the source.
“She thinks it would be a nice touch to have four generations all together and have him be among the first to meet her daughter."
However, it’s unlikely Terri, 56, will budge on her stance to not have Bob in their lives.
Adds the source: “Terri hates fighting over Bob and avoids bringing him up in conversation.
But for whatever reason, not even a baby will change her mind about that.”
