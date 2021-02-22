Bindi (pictured) revealed the Irwin’s have relaunched their Australia Zoo YouTube channel to coincide with Steve’s birth date. Instagram

“Be part of our family like never before with new videos every week. Plus, Croc Hunter adventures and conservation missions with the Wildlife Warriors team on the frontline,” she added.

In the video, mum Terri also reveals fans can expect to see exclusive content of the Irwins “like never before”, with behind-the-scene adventures, home movies and awesome Crocodile Hunter footage.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the news, with one person writing: “Congrats on everything u guys are doing great work.”

The Irwin clan have shared some exciting news with their legion of fans on what would have been the family’s late patriarch, Steve Irwin’s (pictured) 58th birthday. Getty

Another person stated: “Oh I just LOVE that you guys are doing this! It’s so CUTE!!!! Thank you so much for this behind-the-scenes look into your lives!!!!!”

Meanwhile, a third fan added: “I'm already there! Love you guys!”

In first-look footage, Bindi also said: “We’ll take you with us on our conservation missions, introduce you to our wildlife family at Australia Zoo and showcase our wildlife warriors’ work.”

Brother Robert then added: “Get ready for every wild, emotional and hilarious adventure we get up to. There’s always something going on and we’re so excited to be able to share our life with our wildlife warrior family – it’s going to so fun, crikey!”

The exciting family news comes after Robert was seemingly dubbed the most popular Irwin member.

In the video, mum Terri (right) reveals fans can expect to see exclusive content of the Irwins “like never before”. YouTube

After a fan of the avid photographer posted a video about Robert on TikTok, the clip quickly went viral as more and more of Rob’s fans came out of the woodwork.

In the skit, a fan named Miranda shows an engagement ring to the camera. The caption reads, "When my boyfriend proposes to me at Australia Zoo."

The clip then jumps to a photo of Rob Irwin, implying that the girl has just seen the wildlife warrior mid-proposal.

Miranda then turns to her imaginary partner, who is assumed to be down on one knee, and says: "get up now, get up!"

Currently, the hilarious video has had over 1 million views and is still counting, with nearly three thousand comments, most of which are all professing their love for Rob.

