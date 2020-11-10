Pregnant Bindi Irwin (pictured) hasn’t shied away from telling the world how much she loves her husband Chandler’s parents, Shannan and Chris Powell. Getty

“They’re a tight-knit family and it’s been hard enough to have Chandler spending most of his time on the other side of the world,” the source claimed to the American publication.

“They’re missing out on life’s most precious milestones and they can’t help but feel jealous that Terri will be there for every Kodak moment,” the insider alleged.

Despite the potential travel ban affecting travel Down Under, the Powells are reportedly staying in constant contact with their son and Bindi via regular video chats.

Shannan (far left) and Chris (second from left) Powell are reportedly facing the prospect of not being able meet their granddaughter until long after her birth. Instagram

But as the source went on to say, the difference in time zones may eventually take its toll of the newlyweds – especially when combined with a newborn’s sleeping pattern.

Bindi has shared many loved-up messages about her in-laws, and previously took to Instagram to gush over the couple, after spending three weeks with them on holiday in Florida.

“We had a magical three weeks in Florida spending time with Chandler’s family,” Bindi captioned a carousel of images, which included a snap of herself and Chandler at Disneyland.

Chandler pictured with his wife Bindi (centre) and father Chris Powell (right). Instagram

“I loved being part of their Thanksgiving, Christmas and Disney celebrations… They have welcomed me into their lives over the last six years and I feel incredibly grateful,” she added.

Bindi and her wakeboarder beau Chandler first announced she was pregnant back in August, writing on Instagram: "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.”

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," she added.