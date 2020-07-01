Chandler shared a snap with the Animal Planet crew. Instagram

Along with photos of the crew, Chandler, 23, share some very happy snaps with wife Bindi, 21, holding a directors board.

Another television special, Crickey It’s The Irwins: Life in Lockdown, is also due for release in August and reveals the Zoo has been severely suffering financially due to the crisis.

"The pandemic has severely affected Australia Zoo financially... I can't even come close to paying bills. We're having to stand down staff and it's very emotional," Terri tells in the show’s trailer.

Bindi and Chandler were delighted to be back at work. Instagram

The newly-weds, Bindi and Chandler, also revealed the emotional decision to cancel their honeymoon having to forfeit the money to keep the zoo afloat.

The re-opening of Australia Zoo and return to filming may not be the only happy news for Bindi and Chandler.

Sources tell New Idea the happy couple are expecting their first child!

“As more and more staff come back into the zoo for reopening, they’ve noticed something’s very different about Bindi,” the source tells New Idea exclusively.

“She tends to stand back, and behind Chandler or her mum, and she’s wearing much looser khaki shirts. It’s spreading like wildfire that she could be pregnant. There will be a huge celebration at the zoo if she is – Terri must be bursting at the seams to tell people.”