Bindi Irwin's latest move has alienated her fans. Instagram

According to a report from the Daily Mail, after Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell uploaded a recreation of the young couple reenacting an iconic snap from Steve and Terri Irwin's own maternity shoot, commenters slammed their fists to their keyboards and labelled the couple's tribute "creepy".

Apparently, after this initial backlash, the abuse became too much for young Bindi, forcing the Irwin to disable her comments altogether, rather than having to face a relentless slew of abuse.

But it seems that it's only Bindi's Instagram fans who are now unable to share their thoughts on the expectant mother's life updates. Indeed, the 22-year-old's Twitter replies remain well and truly open to the public, as do the comment sections of all the other members of the Irwin clan - including Bindi's husband Chandler.

Chandler still has his comments section enabled on his own Instagram. Instagram

But if there are any naysayers lingering in Chandler's comment section, it seems the outpouring of love and support from the young couple's fans has washed them far, far away - particularly when it comes to the 24-year-old's latest post.

On Sunday 14th February, Chandler shared a sweet snap of himself and Bindi in front of a very picturesque garden. A perfect backdrop for what was always going to be a doting Valentine's tribute.

"My Valentine every year," the American-born penned. "How you've handled this past year is incredible. Each day I am amazed by you and feel like the luckiest man alive to be your husband. You and our daughter are everything to me."

The tribute was met with an indefinite amount of "Aww's" in the comment section, none least from Bindi herself who replied to her husband by writing. "I love you with all my heart. Thank you for being my forever Valentine."

Bindi's Valentine's post for her husband Chandler was very punny. Instagram

While Bindi, of course, shared a Valentine's post for Chandler, as the Wildlife Warrior turned off the comments, her fans were unable to share their support for the young couple in the replies.

Perhaps ironically, Bindi chose to honour her "forever Valentine" by sharing a photo of the two of them standing in front of mural which read "Let's give them something to taco 'bout."

Great pun, Bindi. And while your fans probably have a lot to say, it looks like they'll have to chat outside your comments section.