Bindi has borrowed her husband Chandler's Australia Zoo uniform as her bump gets too big for her own clothes. Instagram

Bindi explained the borrowed shirt in her caption, writing "Reason 1 million I'm thankful for my husband. Borrowing Chandler's uniform because my khaki's won't button over my belly."

Chandler was quick to comment on his wife's sweet post, penning "this photo makes me so happy! You and baby girl are so cute ❤️".

And Chandler wasn't the only one relishing in the cuteness. Fans of the couple flooded the comment section with waves of support.

"The cutest couple ever," one user wrote

"You look amazing, love that you're sharing this journey with us," penned another.

"Omg zoo maternity tops should be a thing, this is too cute" a third chimed in.

Of course, this isn't the first bump update nor maternity shoot Bindi and Chandler have shared with their fans - not by a long shot.

Bindi and Chandler recently recreated Steve and Terri Irwin's iconic maternity shoot from when the couple were pregnant with Robert. Instagram

From their constant "bumpdates" (usually featuring some form of furry friend) and latest recreation of Steve and Terri iconic maternity shoot, the couple are constantly keeping fans in the loop as they prepare to welcome their baby girl.

Posting their Steve and Terri inspired maternity snaps to Instagram earlier in the month, Bindi wrote "Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love".

With the 22-year-old in her final trimester of pregnancy, nursery all ready and belly too big for her clothes, it's clear that baby wildlife warrior is not far away now!