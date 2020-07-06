Newlyweds Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin took some time away from Australia Zoo for a luxe getaway. Instagram

The two visited O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat in Queensland’s Lamington National Park where visitors can choose the ‘Wildlife Lovers’ package, with extras such as birdwatching and nocturnal wildlife spotting.

Bindi and Chandler celebrated their official honeymoon, after their March 25 nuptials, on site at the zoo due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Soon after, Bindi posted on Instagram to explain. “Our honeymoon has been really busy with all that has to be done here @ AustraliaZoo.”

The couple were forced to cancel their honeymoon as Australia Zoo struggled financially due to COVID-19. Instagram

She added in another post: “Our honeymoon may not have turned out as we’d planned but we’re grateful to be spending times with our beautiful animals.”

The couple had planned to marry at the zoo with their family and friends in April. But when the restrictions were put in place, they brought forward their ceremony and made it a much smaller event.

Chandler’s parents in the US were unable to attend. Robert took the place of their dad Steve in the emotional ceremony.

Robert is extremely close to his sister Bindi and brother-in-law Chandler. Instagram

“Walking my sister down the aisle was one of the most special moments of my life,” Robert said. He also joked that he was “third wheeling Bindi and Chandler’s at-home honeymoon” as they were in lockdown.

“Bindi, you are the most amazing sister and friend, always there for me through it all and I just couldn’t be happier you found Chandler. And Chandler, I am so happy to now welcome you into our family as my brother,” Robert, 16, posted.

Bindi told Entertainment Tonight that despite changes to their plans, it felt “amazing” to be married.

“It has been a really funny time,” she said. “We have spent our honeymoon here at Australia Zoo caring for 1200 animals. It’s been really fun.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!