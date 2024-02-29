Bindi Irwin is lending her voice to Bluey. Instagram

"The creek is very different to the playground," Bindi narrates. "There are more thorns here, more spiders, but there is also more of these fellas (broad shelled turtles)... the creek is beautiful."

For the collaboration, Bindi also shared a video with a real broad shelled turtle, teaching viewers about the creatures.

"Broad shelled turtles can actually be found in Aussie water ways and creeks just like from Bluey," she said.

"These guys are hilarious and so incredibly special. Turtles always have this really adorable grin, and I think that's my favourite part about turtles."

Bluey is a beloved children's series. Bluey

She concluded: "Keep an eye out for these little cuties next time you visit an Australian creek."

Bluey fans were overjoyed to learn about Bindi's involvement in the series.

"CROSSOVER OF A LIFETIME are you kidding I am so excited 😍😍," wrote one enthusiastic commenter.

Bindi's mother Terri was equally overjoyed, penning "This is so special!"

But the 25-year-old isn't the first Irwin to lend her voice to Bluey.

Robert Irwin also lent his voice to Bluey, and has now joined I'm A Celebrity. Ten

Her younger brother Robert Irwin, who is set to host I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, voiced the character of Alfie in an episode that aired in November 2020.

"I am very excited to be voicing a character in a new episode of Bluey," wrote the now-20-year-old.

"So happy to be part of this awesome Aussie production, hope you can watch."

We're sure little Grace Warrior will love hearing her mum and uncle's voices in the Bluey universe.

