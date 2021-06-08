Bindi and her daughter Grace enjoyed a walk in nature. Instagram

Taking to his own Instagram account, Chandler posted a photo of Grace, followed by a snap of the family-of-three upon the same board walk. This time, however, little Grace was clearly tuckered out from the big day as her eyes remained closed for both photos.

"Family walks ❤️ ," Chandler wrote, before going on to reveal the mini Wildlife Warrior's oh-so-adorable talent. "Grace saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta and possum. She’s already a legend at spotting wildlife."

Bindi was quick to comment on her husband's photos, writing, "Her squishyyyyyy face".

Little Grace was tuckered out after a long day. Instagram

Fans of the couple were as equally taken with the adorable bub.

"She’s like “I can spot wildlife with my eyes closed!"" one fan joked.

"She is so sweet 😍 💕" wrote another.

"What a wonderful, and magical place for Grace to grow up! Especially with you two as her parents! ❤" a third penned.

Last month, Grace's uncle, Robert Irwin, further delighted fans with a close up portrait of his niece.

Fans have pointed out just how much little Grace looks like her mum, Bindi. Instagram

Sharing a black-and-white photo of little Grace to his Instagram, Rob wrote, "Look at my lil niece!!!! 😊".

The photographer's sister was visible in the comments, writing, "Little Warrior princess. 💛💛".

Fans were quick to note just how much of a resemblance the bub shares to her mum.

"She's so adorable! She looks just like Bindi! 💕" one user wrote.

"Oh she is adorable. She looks like Bindi," another agreed.

"she looks just like her mum!," a third penned.

One of many family days out to come. Instagram

Bindi and Chandler announced Grace's arrival into the world on March 25th via Instagram.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️" Bindi penned.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

