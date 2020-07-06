“I remember we got such a big shopping bill that we all got to choose something nice.
Dan chose a pack of Doritos and was saving them, so I thought it would be a good idea to freeze them the night before in a bowl of water.”
Dan’s reaction was not exactly what Xavier was expecting, revealing the AFL star was absolutely fuming.
“He got really angry and was like: ‘I was really looking forward to that’.
He was really grumpy and threw a bit of a tantrum. I was like, ‘Oh crap, I didn’t think it would go this way’.”
The Sydney paramedic reveals there were a lot of cheeky antics and fun that never aired, with producers instead focusing on the drama.
“From what I'm seeing, it's very drama based, but I think that's the main ingredient with reality TV these days, everybody wants to see drama.”
Xavier says it’s been somewhat “disappointing” the light-hearted moments he was looking forward to reliving haven’t been seen.
“I had all these fun moments, they all got cut and replaced by this nastiness. I was a bit sad.”