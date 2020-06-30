Daniel broke down in tears over Ana. Channel Seven

Dan became emotional as he headed to the Diary Room to talk to Big Brother about his relationship with Ana.

“When I get out of here I can go back in her arms and tell her how much I love her,” Daniel told Big Brother before explaining what happened between them to cause their split.

“We broke up because I wasn’t mature enough. She kept telling me to take opportunities and I ignored that.

The last thing she did at the end of the relationship was push me to do this, and we had a bit of a break there.

We re-patched things and it was going well but nothing was ever official.”

Daniel and Ana reunited after the show. Instagram

As it turns out, Ana had also instructed Daniel not to talk about her or the relationship while in the house. While that didn’t exactly go to plan, it appears to have been for the best.

Happy ending spoiler alert, things between Daniel and Ana have been official since he arrived home.

“DG taking another shot at the title,” Ana posted 3 months ago, around the same time Daniel would have returned, suggesting things were back on with the couple.

Before that, Daniel hadn’t appeared on Ana’s Instagram since June 3, 2019.

Ana's cleared up their relationship status on the show's premiere. Instagram

Ana also took to Instagram back when the show premiered, confirming the relationship was very much back on.

“We didn’t go into this experience as a couple but we came out stronger than ever.

Nothing like some enforced radio silence and a bit of help from love doctor @bigbrotherau to sort out the relationship demons,” Ana wrote.

As it turns out, Big Brother did more than a little to help heal Daniel’s aching heart and repair the romance as we saw this evening.

Clearly torn up over Ana and going into the house not officially back together, Daniel revealed he’d even had dreams (read: nightmares) about Ana finding love with another man.

“She is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” Daniel said as he broke down in tears.

Playing relationship counsellor, Big Brother surprised Daniel with a call from Ana on the big screen, so he could declare his love.

In a tear-jerking moment the couple reunited, and Ana confirmed she still very much loves him.

