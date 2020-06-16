In any reality series some contestants, or in this case housemates, are going to get more airtime than others.
In the case of Big Brother’s revamped 2020 series it’s housemate Xavier Molyneux.
Instead of taking it to heart (okay, he has maybe taken it a little to heart) Xavier has been poking fun at his lack of presence on screen in the best way possible.
WATCH: Xavier looks unrecognisable post-Big Brother.
With every show it’s common that some contestants are featured more heavily than others.
In the case of Big Brother where housemates are filmed literally 24/7 and footage needs to be condensed down to just three hours of film for just three episodes a week, it’s bound to happen.
After all, there’s so much drama already playing out that takes priority. That’s showbiz for you.
Unfortunately for 23-year-old wallflower Xavier, who stays out of most of the Big Brother drama, he’s fallen into the forgotten category.
But, he’s taking it in his stride with some hilarious commentary on his social media accounts that has us wishing we saw more of the young paramedic.
Xavier has been keeping a low profile.
In fact, Xavier has had more attention off screen than on when it was uncovered the paramedic is also an actor.
During last night’s episode Xavier shared a series of funny posts about his anonymity.
“Big Brother what do I have to do around here to get some air time?” Xavier captioned his post.
Xavier’s time has been so minimal he goes as far as to joke that Big Brother doesn’t even know his name, instead calling him Zac.
“Shut up and just stand in the background! Jeez Zac know your place, I mean Xavier,” he wrote on another Instagram story.
Even his fellow housemates find the lack of airtime amusing with Daniel Gorringe trolling one of Xavier’s post by commenting: “I’m a big fan of yours and I’m enjoying seeing you in the background.”
Fans however have been calling for more of the under-the-radar surfer, with some of the best reaction below. Let's hope producers hear their cries.