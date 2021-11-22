Ellie Gonsalves has made it to the final three. Seven

Josh wins the final challenge and the decision fell on him to choose who will be sent home.

An emotional Imogen drops her tough exterior and shows her vulnerability, pleading to Josh based on self-growth and self-worth.

Luke is also worried, saying he’s been in this position before and wants to break his reality show curse.

In the Eviction Room, Josh is torn, revealing it’s one of the hardest decisions he’s had to make - but in the end, he sends Imogen packing, and the final three - Ellie Gonsalves, Josh Carroll and Luke Toki - are locked in.

The final three! Seven

Who will take out the $100,000 cash prize for their nominated charity? You'll just have to tune in to the Big Brother VIP finale on Tuesday, November 23 to find out!