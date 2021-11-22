Ellie and Ross have been together 13 years. Instagram

The Irwin family were the first to congratulate the happy couple, with Robert and Terri seen hugging the newly-engaged duo in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

Following the engagement, we're taking a look at the longtime lovers and their relationship over the years.

Who is Ross Scutts?

Ross Scutts is a former champion cage fighter and an entrepreneur based in Gold Coast, Queensland, alongside fiancee Ellie and their Pomeranian, Daisy.

Graduating from John Paul College in 2003, Ross began his career as the COO for a multi-location fitness firm in LA.

Ellie spoke about her relationship on Big Brother VIP. Instagram

He is also Ellie's managing and consulting partner and negotiates contracts for digital and print media for her businesses.

What has Ellie Gonsalves said about partner Ross Scutts?

Ellie discussed her relationship with Ross on Big Brother VIP, saying the pair had been together through many challenges.

In one episode, host Sonia Kruger asked Ellie about what she thought Ross would say when he sees her on the show.

Hearing his name, Ellie gushed “Oh my god, Sonia. I don’t”, before laughing.

Ellie is still smitten with her partner of 13 years. Seven

“Honestly, we’ve been able to have the opportunities to hear from our families and today we got letters and I just know he would be so proud.”

She then burst into tears as she spoke about her partner.

“We’ve been through a lot together, and I think he’s very proud that I just constantly push and break the barriers and I challenge myself and I pave my own way,” she continued.

“Yeah, that’s why it makes me emotional because we’ve been through a lot”.

Ellie and Ross live together with their pomeranian, Daisy. Instagram

Following the engagement, Ellie took to Instagram to talk about the happy news with her 1.2 million followers.

"This was the best day of my life," she began. "Not only did I get to feed a crocodile for @wildlifewarriorsworldwide with Terri, @robertirwinphotography & @chandlerpowell, but my best friend asked me to marry him ❤️

"We’ve always been asked why we’ve waited so long to get engaged, while there’s things I share on here, there’s also a lot of challenges I haven’t shared.

"Ross & I wanted to wait for a time we could get past the loss of our dads & be in a really great place (mentally) where we could celebrate our love for each other.

Ellie and Ross are now set to be married. Instagram

"I always trusted @ross_scutts would know when that time was, & yesterday was our time 💍🥺❤️ and my god, it was the most beautiful day. I’m so glad you picked a place that is SO special to us that we’ve shared so many incredible memories with BOTH of our dads, with people we LOVE surrounding us.

She added, "Thank you to the Irwin’s (@bindisueirwin & Grace), the Australia Zoo family for making this day so unbelievably special & THANKYOU to @calleijajewels for creating the most beautiful ring to symbolize our love for each other (even down to the initials R for Ross, D for daddy & of course their signature C for Calleija on our ring.. which represents the past, present & future 💍)"

When are Ellie Gonsalves and Ross Scutts getting married?

While the pair are only newly-engaged, Ellie revealed on Big Brother VIP why the pair had taken over a decade to put a ring on it.

Ellie was asked by Caitlyn Jenner in the Big Brother Hotel, "13 years and still not married?”

Ross popped the question at Australia Zoo. Instagram

Ellie replied: “Us getting married is a completely different situation to a lot of people because we both lost our dads.

“It’s going to be a really hard day. Like a really hard day. My dad not walking me down the aisle. His dad not being there.”

Caitlyn then interrupted and said: “I have a question. Could I walk you down the aisle?” to which Ellie, exclaimed, “If you want to! I would love that!”

Congrats to the happy couple!