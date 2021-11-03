Fans are already convinced they know who will win this season of Big Brother VIP. Seven

Flocking to Sportsbet and TAB, BB fans have currently placed odds on Ellie Gonsalves to take out top spot. The actress and model has received odds of 1.78 and 1.70 on Sportsbet and TAB respectively.

In runner-up and second runner-up positions, according to both websites, are Survivor’s self-appointed King of the Jungle Luke Toki and Big Brother alum Daniel ‘the general’ Hayes.

Predicted to take out runner-up spot is Luke Toki. Seven

The presumed winner - who is an actress, model, and entrepreneur - is competing for the Wildlife Warriors charity.

The Aussie has even received international success after appearing in Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s film, Fighting With My Family, as well as working with Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing brand.

Ellie may be hoping her fellow housemates underestimate her abilities, as she has confessed that some may have a “misconception” about the real her.

This isn't Danny's first time in the Big Brother house, with the reality star appearing on the show earlier this year. Seven

Meanwhile, predicted runners-up Luke Toki and Danny Hayes may not have won their seasons of their respective reality shows, but they quickly became fan-favourites regardless.

While they were on different programs, there are actually a few parallels when it comes to the two men.

It was their emotional fatherhood journeys that struck a chord with many fans at home, while their quintessential blindsides proved they knew how to strategise.

So, have Big Brother VIP fans correctly guessed the top three? We guess only time will tell.

Can't get enough Big Brother VIP content? Check out the articles below

Here's where Big Brother VIP was filmed this year

Who voices Big Brother? An investigation

Who is Omarosa? A look at the life of Trump's former ally

Inside Meghan Markle's relationship with Thomas Markle Jr.

Luke Toki's emotional fatherhood journey has left him feeling "lucky"

Jessika Power's complete and candid cosmetic transformation

Looking back at Imogen Anthony and Kyle Sandilands' relationship

Bernard Curry's impressive career has been accompanied by personal tragedy

A look at Jessika Power's relationships