Hannah struggled to fit in after coming in as an intruder. Channel Seven

Sadly, Hannah being outcast by the already established alliances and groups didn’t change much during her time on the show, despite making it to the top 10.

“It wasn't until my last couple of days where I felt like I was really at home.

Every day was a mission because only a couple of people gave me a chance in that house.”

Hannah reveals she entered the house after a devastating split from her ex-boyfriend Kyle Cranley, making her isolation from fellow housemates all the more painful.

“I went to the Big Brother house to try and mend a broken heart. Then, I went in there and my heart broke a little bit more because no one was really talking to me.”

Hannah entered the house after being lifted in via crane. Channel Seven

As soon as Hannah landed in the house, having been dropped in via crane, the stunning and sporty newcomer was seen as a threat.

Queen bee Talia Rycroft took a particular disliking to Hannah, which led fans to turn on her and label her a bully.

While Talia has openly slammed the show saying she was editing poorly, to come across as mean, Hannah isn’t so sure.

“I didn’t understand how someone could hate me so much when they didn’t know me.

I tried so hard to get to know her and everyone, I went above and beyond.”

The news of Hannah's nomination was tough. Channel Seven

The 26-year-old didn’t let the way she was treated stop her from making the most of her time on the show, and eventually forming friendships with fellow housemates.

“As much as I was pretty much bullied, I haven’t taken it to heart, it was a game.

I’m on good terms with everyone, I pretty much fell in love with 20 amazing people.”