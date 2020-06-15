Casey, Talia and Daniel were devastated by the triple nomination. Channel Seven

Devastated one of the three best friends would be leaving, Daniel swore revenge, tears were shed and Talia was brutally evicted.

Now, chatting to New Idea Talia reveals the threat from Angela that didn’t make it to air, why she refused to hug her goodbye and how editing painted her as a bully when she was anything but.

How are you feeling about your eviction?

I’m glad to be off the screen. It was kind of like watching a different person, watching it all back.

The way that they kind of showed me, wasn't the true me. And they just cut it where they wanted it to make it look like I was a bit mean and a bit of a bully.

As you were saying goodbye, Angela tried to hug and you blanked her…

It's hard. I didn't want to hug her because I'm not a fake person, I don't like fake people and was very fake.

She’s definitely dug herself a whole by putting Dan and I up because we do have such a strong friendship group in the house that she almost felt threatened by it.

It looked like earlier that episode you somewhat threatened Angela against nominating you, what happened there?

She pulled me aside and she just said, ‘Hey look, were good friends, best friends, I'd never put you up, if I win this challenge, I'd never put you up but I'm just letting you know, you're in the firing line.’

I said, ‘Of course, if I win today's challenge, I would never put you up. And I know you're also in the firing line’ and she took that as though I was threatening her but she was threatening me just as much.

So I was shocked, she lied to my face, and if I had won that eviction challenge there’s no way I would’ve put Ange up after that conversation. So, it did hurt me.

A big talking point inside and outside the house was the arrival of Hannah and you seemingly seeing her as a threat, did you?

I wasn't, she rubbed people up the wrong way that day. Not just me. They didn't show much of it at all but she upset Sarah to the max and Sarah had an influence on the house.

We were getting all that inside goss from Sarah then obviously because I won that challenge that day with Sarah, I got roped into all that drama. They made it look more than it was.

My relationship with Hannah is really good, we speak every day, we are really good friends.

You and Dan we’re obviously close in the house, he even swore revenge for your eviction, have you caught up post-show? We’re good friends, but he's in Melbourne and I'm in Adelaide. So with COVID I haven't been able to visit him. But, we’re best friends, so we chat every day.

There’s been chat of you being an actress, is that something you’re pursuing now?

I think I'm just going to keep my options really open. I want to see where things go. Obviously I wasn't on the show for very long, so I'm not expecting anything, but I would like to further my career on screen.