"Nothing like some enforced radio silence and a bit of help from love doctor @bigbrotherau to sort out the relationship demons" Ana (left) wrote on Instagram earlier this year Instagram

Dan starts the video by saying, “there comes a time in every man’s life where you find the one and you realise that you can’t imagine your life without her…”

He goes on, “and then you realise there’s only one thing left to do and that’s to ask the most important question that you’ll ever ask in your life, so it’s time for me to pop the question, I think.”

The video then shows the AFL star greeting his girlfriend as she arrives home from work. The 28-year-old gets down on one knee before asking, “so you know how I love you more than anything in this world and how I can’t imagine life without you?”

At these words, Ana clutches her hands over her mouth in anticipation.

Last night, Dan (right) got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend, Ana (left) a very important question Instagram

The Big Brother star continues, “Will you let me… go to the pub with the boys this weekend? And then the kick ons?”

A hopeful Ana quickly storms away as Dan calls after her “you haven’t said yes or no?”

“Reckon that went pretty well,” Dan writes in the caption, adding, “Love you @ana-cannon but please email me to confirm your answer.”

While Ana seemed hopeful that her beau would pop a different question, during his time in the Big Brother house, Dan revealed to New Idea that Ana was not so keen on becoming the footy player's fiancée.

Since Dan (left) left the Big Brother house, the couple have been stronger than ever Instagram

“You know what, Ana actually said to me the other day?” he told New Idea. “If you even think of asking me (at the finale) I’m going to say no.”

Dan has admitted that before going onto the show, the pair’s relationship was icy, but the time apart is really what brought them together.

During his time in the house, the footy player confessed that Ana was the best thing that ever happened to him and he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

So while not the proposal fans have been awaiting, it’s clear that an engagement is not too far in the horizon for the young couple.