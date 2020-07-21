Daniel and Ana have rekindle their romance post-show. Instagram

Despite the temptation, the 27-year-old admits he’s not willing to risk it.

“Nah, I will get in huge trouble if I do that, so no proposal.”

It’s not the first time Ana has given Dan clear instructions, only for him to ignore them.

Fans may recall Ana made a surprise appearance on the show via video call, during which Ana joked that Dan had ignored her request not to talk about her on the show.

“I think because we weren’t together going into the house, we didn’t want to air it to Australia in case things did go sour.”

WATCH: Daniel and Ana reunite on Big Brother

While Dan and Ana didn’t go into the house as a couple, they came out “stronger than ever”.

“I got two seconds in, then I just missed her so much,” Dan recalls.

We're crossing our finger harder than Dan himself he'll propose anyway. Channel Seven

Fans may recall Ana’s surprise video call had Dan in tears. He’d been struggling after coming into the house not fully knowing where he and Ana stood.

"We re-patched things and it was going well but nothing was ever official,” he said on the show.

That call was a huge turning point for Dan.

“It was really tough early on because we didn't know how we both felt, but then I think it was pretty evident as soon as we had that phone call that we both felt the same way.”

Dan and Ana have been together since he returned from the show, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for a proposal regardless!