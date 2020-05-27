Other fans, however, were delighted by the news.
“An eviction every episode? We love to see it,” a third Twitter user wrote.
Chatting to Fitzy and Wippa on their Nova 96.9 radio show recently, host Sonia Kruger revealed how the eviction process would play out, and it sounds brutal.
"In this version of the show the housemates go through huge challenges and if you win a challenge you get to nominate three people. Then the housemates vote who goes home," Sonia explained.
A second twist announced yesterday unveiled an exclusive online series The Big Bro Show.
Hosted by Mike Goldman, known best as the voice of Big Brother from 2001 to 2014, the show is described as being “made for fans,” and will cover the “drama, laughs, controversies, romances, fights, and evictions.”
Housemates are slowly being revealed as the show draws closer but when filming wrapped in April just two finalists remained with a live finale and the public to determine the winner at a later date.
The new futuristic Big Brother house was custom built in a warehouse on Manly’s north head in Sydney.