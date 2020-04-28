While there was initially plenty of speculation about who would take the helm as host, in February the network announced Sonia Kruger was coming back as host of Big Brother for 2020. Seven

Former Big Brother contestant Chrissie Swan had also put her hand up fo the role, reportedly saying she'd love to take part in the reboot and act as host.

“That would be my dream job,” Chrissie previously said during her Nova 100 Melbourne radio show.

“Truly I would love it. I’ve always said I would do that,” she added.

While many original stars were apparently considered for the host role, TV Blackbox reported that former Big Brother narrator Mike Goldman was never approached.

Where is the new Big Brother house?

There were plenty of whispers about where the where the new Big Brother house was going to be built since the Gold Coast location is now no longer standing.

Initially, there had been rumours the new house will be located at Seven Network's Eveleigh studios, but it was later revealed the actual location of the 2020 Big Brother house is in Manly.

Images which were previously posted to the Behind Big Brother website show exterior shots of the front and potential eviction areas of the property in Manly, Sydney.

When will Big Brother start?

TV Blackbox initially reported that the new season of Big Brother wouldn't air until August, after the now-cancelled Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

But with the release of the new promo, the network has confirmed that the show will now air in June.

How long will Big Brother 2020 run?

The amount of episodes has not been officially been confirmed by either the production company Endemol Shine Australia or Seven Network.

This didn't stop TV Blackbox from reporting there will be 20 episodes and filming began in April.

The television blog goes on to describe the new season of Big Brother as "Survivor in a warehouse".

Photos from the promo seemingly confirm the "Survivor" theory, with steel-like structures indicating elaborate games will be played in a dedicated area of the property.

Where was the Big Brother house?

The Big Brother house from the early 2000s was built on a lot next to Dreamworld on the Gold Coast.

The show ran for 11 seasons across two television networks and after it was cancelled in 2014 the Big Brother house was left abandoned.

YouTubers MuiTube explored the abandoned Big Brother house in May that went viral due to the state of neglect the former TV home was in. The once-lavish pool was transformed into a swamp, the walls covered in graffiti and the camera wells were smashed to pieces.

WATCH: This is what the abandoned Big Brother house looks like now

A week after the video circulated online, a fire broke out near the Big Brother house. At the time, Queensland's fire service said the house was not damaged in the fire. However, a spokesperson for the Queensland Investment Corporation, which owns the property, told 7NEWS.com.au the fire was deliberately lit at the property.

Last June, another fire completely destroyed the Big Brother house on the Gold Coast. Four children, aged between 11 and 15, were charged with arson, while two nine-year-olds were released.

Two months later in August the house was demolished. The wreckage of the Big Brother house at the Gold Coast was cleared away, five years after the show's final season in 2014.

