“We went to London to meet the Queen, and I was playing it off as if ‘whatever’, but I was actually very nervous inside,' Kunal told the talk show host.

The 38-year-old said he didn’t realise how nervous he was until after he entered the palace grounds and the sheer magnitude of what was about to happen began to sink in.

Kunal said as soon as the Queen entered the room, he began to panic.

“I start thinking: ‘Oh, there's the Queen. I'm going to faint. Why am I going to faint? I've never fainted in my life.’” he said.

Kunal went on to say that his eventual meeting with Queen Elizabeth was short-lived and over in a matter of seconds, with Her Majesty saying to him: “Nice to see you again.”

He explained that her parting words left him dumbfounded, given that they had never met before, which he believes must mean she mistook him for someone else.

“Ok, I’m not Dev Patel. I don’t know who she thought I was, because I had this beard and stuff – and then that was it,” Kunal quipped.

Kunal’s royal revelation about the Queen comes after it was revealed her time as reigning constitutional monarch and head of state could be coming to an end.

According to Express, a former senior member of the royal household claimed that Her Majesty is seriously considering stepping down.

“Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless,” the insider said.