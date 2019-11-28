Queen Elizabeth II has celebrated 67 monumental years on the throne, since her televised coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953. Getty

In an interview with royal correspondent Robert Jobson, a former senior member of royal household made the claim about the Queen potentially stepping down.

“Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless,” the insider said.

“I understand the Queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles.”

If the Queen were to step down, she would technically have to abdicate – as part of the royal succession rules – but in the event of poor health, she could just stop all royal responsibilities.

In the latter case, a royal regent would be required to step in and act in her place, which would most likely be her firstborn child – and heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

The revelation comes after it was revealed the Queen may object from allowing Camilla to assume her title of Queen Consort when Charles eventually is crowned King.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told Express one of the likely reasons why Camilla might lose her title is if there is enough outcry to suggest it shouldn’t be granted.

Grant explained that the Duchess’ unpopularity might mean she isn’t granted the title of Queen Consort – specifically the Queen might refuse to allow it.