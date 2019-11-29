Her Majesty’s grandson James – who is rumoured to be her favourite – has taken over the reins of a role previously held by Prince Philip. Getty

As a result, young James, who is the son of Prince Edward, has reportedly taken on the role, and seemingly proved to be also quite skilled at the task.

A royal source told the publication in September: “[James is] rather good at flipping burgers and liked to get fully involved whenever there was a family BBQ at Balmoral.”

The insider went on to say that flipping burgers isn’t the only skill the young royal has excelled at, with him also showing to be quite efficient at fly fishing.

“His enthusiasm for fly fishing delighted Her Majesty because it’s a sport beloved of James’s great-granny, the late Queen Mother,” the source said.

The insider said James is so keen on the pastime, he’ll often jump into the river and wade around in water up to his armpits, alongside his mum, Sophie, who is a keen fisherwoman.

“The Balmoral ghillies [gamekeepers] were impressed with both of them,” the source said.

