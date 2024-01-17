Designed specifically for durability, support, and most importantly injury prevention from all the stop-start movements in matches, purchasing the right pair of tennis shoes will cement you on your path to sporting success.

So, if you're ready to level up your tennis game and invest in a quality pair of purpose-built shoes, you're at the right place. Below is everything you need to know before embarking on this objectively exciting shopping journey and our edit of the best women's tennis shoes that will help level up your next on-court experience

2024's TOP WOMEN'S TENNIS SHOES

Mizuno Women's Wave Exceed Tour 5 AC, $191, Amazon (here's why) New Balance FuelCell 996v5, $200, NewBalance (here's why) K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 2, $240, K-Swiss (here's why)

The best women's tennis shoes this year:

Asics Gel Resolution 9 Women's Tennis Shoe Asics

Asics Gel Resolution 9 Women's Tennis Shoe

from $219.99 at The Athletes Foot

Best For: Comfort

This all arch-type tennis shoes from Asics offers wearers the perfect mix of comfort, style, and of course protection when it comes to the repetitive nature of stopping, starting, and sliding across the tennis court. With added stability for lateral movements, and boost durability for intense play, you'll feel supported where you need it most.

Key features:

Rearfoot and forefoot GEL technology to improve impact absorption and create a softer feeling at footstrike

Full-length AHARPLUS rubber outsole improves durability while providing more stability for landing

DYNAFIT upper improves comfort and flexibility

DYNAWRAP technology in the eye stay applies pressure when extra support is required

The separated outsole design offers more stability, whilst the PGUARD toe provides added protection and stability

Available at:

$220 from Asics

$220 from The Iconic

adidas Performance Avacourt 2 Tennis Shoes Women's adidas

adidas Performance Avacourt 2 Tennis Shoes Women's

from $240 at The Iconic

Best for: Agility

Made with the women's game in mind, this recent release from adidas will keep you on point, on your toes, and ready to chase down pinpoint drop shots and lobs.

Key features:

Bounce Pro midsole for responsive cushioning

Torsion system for stability

Breathable upper mesh to ensure lightness on feet

Contains at least 20% recycled materials

Available at:

$165 from Amazon

$240 from adidas

Nike Court Vapor Lite 2 Womens Tennis Shoes Nike

Nike Court Vapor Lite 2 Women's Tennis Shoes

from $119.99 at Rebel Sport

Best for: Budget

Simple and stylish, this shoe was designed by Nike with mobility in mind and is sure to deliver comfortable on-court performance. What we especially love is the tuned traction that will give you the grip you need to bank and slide quickly, without fear of falling over.

Key features:

Extra-durable mesh to keep your feet cool

A moulded rubber overlay at the tip of the shoe for enhanced durability

2-level foam system to help your feet align and push off when banking

Full-length foot frame on the outside to keep your foot stable during quick movements

Available at:

$120 from Nike

$126 from Amazon

adidas Performance Barricade 13 Tennis Shoes Womens adidas

adidas Performance Barricade 13 Tennis Shoes Women's

from $260 at The Iconic

Best for: Speed

Designed specifically with speed and strength in mind, the Barricade 13 Tennis shoes will help you take control of the court from the first volley to the match point.

Key features:

KAsymetric lacing to lock you in for quick cuts and slides

REPETITOR midsole for added support and smoother transitions from step to step

Geofit Sensepods to ensure ongoing comfort and support

Contains at least 20% recycled materials

Available at:

Asics Gel Challenger 14 (Hardcourt) Women's Tennis Shoe Asics

Asics Gel Challenger 14 (Hardcourt) Women's Tennis Shoe

from $179.99 at The Athlete's Foot

Best for: Beginners

This all-in-one tennis shoe is perfect for beginner or mid-level players who are looking for some added support as they move side to side along the baseline.

Key features:

A removable Ortholite Sockliner for enhanced comfort and friction protection

Flexion Fit technology and PGUARD toe protection in the upper provide enhanced stability for multi-directional movements

AHARPLUS non-marking outsole designed for hardcourts assists and sharp changes of direction in gameplay

DYNAWING support technology in the sidewall improves stability during side to side movements

Rearfoot Gel and Flytefoam work together to absorb shock and provide cushioning

Available at:

$179 from Intersport

$180 from Asics

