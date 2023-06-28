Every hiking enthusiast knows the value of investing in good gear. Whether you learnt it the hard way after ruining your beloved sneakers or being caught out in the rain with no jacket, you know all too well that you’re better off being prepared.

Hiking boots in particular are where you should really look when preparing for your next outdoor adventure, as the right style will make the journey just that little bit easier. And, most styles are usually lightweight, waterproof and stylish – ticking all the boxes.

Are walking boots and hiking boots different?

While walking boots prioritise comfort and versatility for everyday walking activities, hiking boots are geared towards providing durability, support, and protection for more intense hiking and outdoor adventures.

Do you size up or down for hiking boots?

When it comes to sizing hiking boots, it is generally recommended to size up, especially if you plan on wearing thicker socks or if your feet tend to swell during extended hikes. In saying that, sizing can vary between different brands and models of hiking boots.

The best hiking boots for women in Australia

If you’re ready to become an official hiking enthusiast, then read on for our curated edit of the best and most stylish hiking boots to get you from A to B.