Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex Women's Hiking Boots, $279.98 at Kathmandu
Designed to cradle your feet, these agile Salomon X Ultra Mid 4s have a new chassis that offers greater stability. You’ll be backed by grip for any technical terrain to power up and downhill, and with a waterproof GORE-TEX lining to protect your feet from wet weather, these hiking boots will keep you nice and dry.
Merrell Rogue Hiker, $349.99 at Merrell
Step up your hike game in the lightweight, ISPO award-winning Rogue Hiker, that is durable enough to handle the toughest terrain. The Waterproof Gore-Tex membrane also gives great breathability and waterproof performance. It's recommended to go up half a size compared to a non-Gore-Tex option.
Columbia Crestwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $189.99 at THE ICONIC
The Columbia Crestwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots combine functionality and style for all your outdoor adventures. With Omni-Tech waterproof bootie construction, you can rest assured your socks will stay dry through any wet puddles you find.
Women's VECTIV Fastpack Mid FUTURELIGHT Boots, $280 at The North Face
Combining a breathable, waterproof FUTURELIGHT membrane and cushioned midsoles with VECTIV technology that delivers comfort and helps power you towards your goal, these lightweight boots are built for fast-paced missions.
Merrell MOAB Speed Shoes, $119.95 at THE ICONIC
Tackle the trail with the best in performance and protection with the Merrell Moab Speed shoes, offering comfort and flexibility for even the toughest of tracks. Coming in all-black with a tiny pop of colour, these shoes will go with just about anything.
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boot, $121.33 at Amazon
This hiking boot features a waterproof mesh and leather exterior to protect from trail to mountain range – combining durability and comfort seamlessly while remaining lightweight and stylish.