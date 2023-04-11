Happy Way Pea Protein Powder Chocolate, $51.95 at Healthy Life

Oozing rich, chocolatey goodness, this flavour is a pantry staple and a must-have in your smoothies, shakes and snacks. It’s made with all-natural ingredients and only the best organic cacao—to satisfy those daily sweet tooth cravings.

SHOP NOW

Protein + Probiotics - Salted Caramel Cinnamon, $49.99 at JSHealth

This nourishing, high-quality Protein + Probiotics range combines plant-based protein with the benefits of probiotics. These easily digested protein powders can be enjoyed in your morning smoothie, as a post-workout shake, and to add a boost of protein to bliss balls or cooked goodies.

SHOP NOW

Plant Protein, $35 at Vitable

A delicious combination of organic pea protein isolate along with natural vanilla flavour, this protein powder is easy to digest in shakes, smoothies, on its own or as a protein boost in recipes. What’s more, it’s refined-sugar-free and non-GMO.

SHOP NOW

Vitus Vegan Protein Vegan Powder, $49.95 at Healthy Life

Unlike other plant-based protein powders, this one is both unflavoured and unsweetened – providing an ideal, neutral-tasting base for smoothies of any flavour and is perfect to include in both savoury and sweet recipes alike.

SHOP NOW

Replenish Vanilla, $59.95 at Kissed Earth

An ultimate blend of nutrient-rich vegan proteins, probiotics, amino acids, organic fibre and mineral salts, this versatile powder makes delicious shakes, smoothies and protein balls. It’s also heat stable, meaning it can be used in your favourite baked recipes as well.

SHOP NOW

Lean Protein, $49 at Tropeaka

Sweetened by nature and not by refined sugar, this protein powder is flavoured by high-quality natural vanilla beans and is easily digestible, non-bloating and perfectly balanced – making it the right choice for your health and fitness goals.

SHOP NOW