1. Tiramisu Cheesecake Slice
Serves: 16 - Prep & Cook: 40 minutes
Ingredients
250g packet Choc Ripple biscuits
125g unsalted butter, melted
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Balls and cocoa powder, to decorate
FILLING
3 tsps powdered gelatine
250g block cream cheese, chopped, at room temperature
1/3 cup caster sugar
2 tsps vanilla bean paste
300ml tub thickened cream
2 tsps instant coffee granules
GANACHE
180g block dark chocolate, chopped
2/3 cup thickened cream
Method
-
Grease a 19cm x 30cm lamington pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 3cm above pan edges.
-
Process biscuits in a food processor until finely crushed. Add butter. Process until combined. Press evenly over base of prepared pan.
-
To make filling, sprinkle gelatine over 1/4 cup water in a small, heatproof jug. Sit jug in a saucepan of simmering water. Stir until dissolved. Remove. Cool.
-
Process cheese, sugar, and vanilla in the same, clean bowl of food processor until smooth. With the motor still operating, gradually pour in the gelatine mixture until combined.
-
Beat cream in a large bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Dissolve coffee in 1 tblsp water. Stir into cream with cream cheese mixture. Spread over biscuit base. Refrigerate while making ganache.
-
To make the ganache, place chocolate and cream in a heatproof bowl sitting over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir until smooth. Remove. Cool to room temperature.
-
Spread ganache over slice. Refrigerate for 4 hours, or until set.
-
Lift slice from pan. Decorate with chocolate balls. Dust sifted cocoa. Cut into pieces.
TIP: Slice can be made up to three days ahead. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
2. White Chocolate and Caramel Tiramisu
Serves: 8-10 - Prep & Cook: 45 minutes
Ingredients
180g block white cooking chocolate, chopped
¾ cup caramel spread
250g block cream cheese, chopped, at room temperature
2 tablespoons hazelnut-flavoured liqueur (Frangelico)
2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste
300ml tub thickened cream
300g sponge finger biscuits (36 biscuits)
Cocoa powder and halved fresh strawberries, to decorate
COFFEE LIQUID
2 tablespoons instant coffee granules
1/3 cup hazelnut-flavoured liqueur (Frangelico)
Method
-
Invert base of a 23cm round springform pan (base measures 22cm). Grease and line base and side with baking paper, extending paper 5cm above pan edges.
-
To make coffee liquid, dissolve coffee in 2/3 cup boiling water in a heatproof jug. Stir in liquer. Transfer to a shallow dish.
-
Place chocolate and ¼ cup of the caramel in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered on medium (50%), stirring halfway for about 45 seconds, or until chocolate is melted. Remove. Stir until smooth. Cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. (Mixture will thicken on cooling).
-
Beat cream cheese, liqueur, vanilla and chocolate mixture in the small bowl of an electric mixer until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl.
-
Beat cream in same, clean bowl of electric mixer until firm peaks form. Fold into cream cheese mixture.
-
One at a time, dip one-third of the biscuits quickly on one side into coffee mixture until lightly soaked. Arrange over base of prepared pan to cover, trimming to fit neatly. Top with half the cream mixture. Spoon over ¼ cup of the remaining spread. Repeat layering with remaining biscuits, coffee liquid, cream mixture and caramel, finishing with a layer of soaked biscuits. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.
-
To serve, remove side of pan. Transfer tiramisu to a serving plate. Dust with sifted cocoa. Decorate with strawberries.
TIP: Don’t over-soak biscuits or they will fall apart. We used a 1200W microwave to melt the white chocolate mixture. Tiramisu can be made up to two days ahead.
3. Low Sugar Tiramisu with a twist
Serves: 10 - Prep & Cook: 5 hours and 25 minutes
Ingredients
Digital kitchen scales
Rectangle or oval cake tin (we used a 32 cm x 23 cm oval tin)
1 x pack Noshu 98% Sugar Free Vanilla Cupcake Mix
For the base
1 sachet Noshu 98% Sugar Free Vanilla Cupcake Mix
40 g or 2 tbsp butter, melted
4 tbsp milk
1 x extra-large egg
For coffee liquid
½ cup strong black coffee, preferably espresso
½ cup liquor of choice, we used Baileys
For cream layer
4 x egg yolks
1 sachet Noshu 98% Sugar Free Vanilla Cupcake Frosting Mix
500 g mascarpone cheese
250 g smooth ricotta
1 tbsp vanilla essence
For dusting
2 tbsp finely granulated instant coffee powder
2 tbsp cocoa powder
Method
-
Preheat oven to 145°C (150°C fan forced). Grease and line your baking tin.
-
Place all cake ingredients in a medium/large bowl and mix with an electric mixer on medium for 30 seconds. Scrape down sides of the bowl and then mix on medium for another minute. Pour the cake batter into your prepared cake tin and bake for 25 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out completely clean. It’s okay if the cake is slightly overbaked or dry, or made a few days in advance. Turn cake out onto a cooling rack and allow to cool completely.
-
For the cream, place egg yolks and frosting mix into a large mixing bowl and whip with an electric mixer for about 5 minutes or until pale and very fluffy. Add mascarpone, ricotta and vanilla and mix for 30 seconds until just combined and fully smooth. Overmixing can result in splitting this mixture.
-
For the coffee liquid, mix together your espresso coffee and Baileys / liquor in a jug. Set aside.
-
In a separate bowl, mix together cocoa powder and instant coffee powder. Place this mixture into a sieve and set aside.
-
In your serving dish, spread approximately ¼ of the mascarpone cream in the base, then dust over a layer of the coffee and cocoa mixture. Top this with a layer of your vanilla cake and pour over enough coffee and liquor liquid to soak most of the cake. Repeat these layers, ending with mascarpone and a final dusting of cocoa powder until you fill your serving dish. For best results, allow to set in the fridge for at least 4 hours.
4. Five Minute Tiramisu Dip
Serves: 4-6 - Prep & Cook: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 tablespoon instant coffee granules
1 tablespoon coffee-flavoured liqueur
300ml tub thickened cream
1/3 cup icing sugar mixture
250g tub mascarpone
Cocoa powder, to decorate
Sponge finger biscuits, to serve
Method
-
Dissolve coffee in 1 tablespoon boiling water in a small heatproof jug. Stir in liqueur. Cool slightly.
-
Beat cream and sugar in the small bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form.
-
Beat in coffee mixture. Using a whisk, fold in mascarpone until just combined.
-
Spoon into a serving bowl. Dust with sifted cocoa. Serve with sponge finger biscuits.
TIP: Take out the liqueur and swap with chocolate milk if there are kids at the party.
5. Lemon Curd and Citrus Tiramisu Tart
Serves: 12 - Prep & Cook: 12 hours and 30 minutes
Ingredients
2/3 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
½ cup Lemoncello (lemon-flavoured liqueur)
400g packet savoiardi biscuits (lady finger biscuits)
Sliced fresh strawberries and fresh passionfruit pulp, to decorate
LEMON MASCARPONE CREAM
300ml tub thickened cream
2 tablespoons icing sugar mixture
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
250g tub mascarpone
1 cup lemon curd
Method
-
To make lemon mascarpone cream, beat cream, sugar and vanilla in a small bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Whisk mascarpone and curd in a large bowl until smooth. Fold whipped cream into mascarpone mixture.
-
Spread ¼ cup of the mascarpone cream into a 25cm x 38cm rectangle down the centre of a large serving plate.
-
You will need 36 biscuits, reserve remaining for another use. Combine juice and liqueur in a shallow dish. One at a time, dip 12 of the biscuits into liqueur mixture, turning to coat evenly. (Take care not to over-soak.) Arrange side-by-side down the length of the cream on the plate.
-
Spoon one-third the remaining cream mixture over the biscuits, spreading evenly with a spatula. Repeat layering with remaining biscuits, liqueur mixture and cream mixture. Cover. Refrigerate overnight.
-
To serve, decorate with strawberries. Drizzle with passionfruit.
TIP: We used Di Leo I Savoiardi biscuits available from major supermarkets. For an alcohol-free version, replace liqueur with ½ cup orange juice. Dessert can be made up to two days ahead.
6. Easy Lime Tiramisu
Serves: 12 - Prep & Cook: 6 hours and 30 minutes
Ingredients
300ml tub thickened cream
2 x 250g tubs mascarpone
395g can Nestle SweetenedCondensed Milk
1 tsp finely grated lime rind
500g packet sponge finger biscuits
1⁄2 cup bottled premium lime juice cordial
2 3⁄4 cups cold water
3 x 125g punnets fresh raspberries
Icing sugar mixture, to decorate
Method
-
Beat cream in small bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form.
-
Combine the mascarpone, condensed milk and rind in a large bowl. Stir until just combined. Fold in cream.
-
Working with half the biscuits, dip one at a time in cordial diluted in cold water in a shallow dish, for about 5 seconds. Arrange over base of a large, rectangular serving dish (14-cup capacity).
-
Spread half the mascarpone mixture over top. Sprinkle over 1 punnet of the raspberries. Repeat layering with remaining biscuits, cordial and mascarpone mixture. Cover. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours, or overnight.
-
To serve, sprinkle remaining raspberries over top. Dust with sifted icing sugar.
7. Nutella Waffle Refrigerator Tiramisu
Serves: 8-10 - Prep & Cook: 25 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons instant coffee granules
¼ cup hazelnut-flavoured liqueur
1 ½ x 220g packets Waffles (12)
180g block hazelnut milk chocolate, cut crossways into thin slices
CHOC-HAZELNUT CREAM
300ml tub thickened cream
½ cup chocolate hazelnut spread
250g tub mascarpone
TOPPING
300ml tub thickened cream
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Method
-
Dissolve coffee in ½ cup boiling water in a small heatproof jug. Stir in liqueur. Transfer to a shallow dish.
-
To make choc-hazelnut cream, beat cream and spread in the small bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Using a wire whisk, gently fold in mascarpone until just combined.
-
To assemble, one at a time, place half the waffles into coffee mixture. Stand for 5 to 10 seconds. Turn. Repeat until soaked. Arrange in a single layer over the base of a large, 17cm x 24cm x 5cm deep, serving dish (8-cup capacity).
-
Spread half the choc-hazelnut cream over top of waffles. Repeat layering with remaining coffee-soaked waffles and choc-hazelnut cream. Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.
-
Just before serving, make topping. Beat all ingredients in the small bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form.
-
Spoon topping over tiramisu. Decorate with hazelnut milk chocolate.
TIP: We used Golden waffles available from the bread aisle of major supermarkets. For an alcohol-free version, replace liqueur with an extra ¼ cup water or milk. Tiramisu can be made up to three days ahead.
8. Salted Caramel Tiramisu
Serves: 8-10 - Prep & Cook: 1 hour
Ingredients
600ml tub thickened cream
1⁄2 cup icing sugar mixture
2 tsps vanilla bean paste
2 x 250g tubs mascarpone
1/3 cup instant coffee granules
1/3 cup boiling water
1/3 cup coffee-flavoured liqueur
2 x 250g packets sponge finger biscuits
Sliced fresh strawberries, to serve
SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE
1 1⁄2 cups caster sugar
3⁄4 cup water
1 3⁄4 cups pure cream
1⁄2 tsp table salt
Method
-
To make sauce, combine sugar and water in a medium saucepan. Stir over a low heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring
to boil. Gently boil, without stirring, for about 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Immediately remove from heat. Carefully add cream.
-
Return pan to a medium heat. Stir occasionally for about 10 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Stir in salt. Pour into a heatproof jug. Refrigerate until cold. Makes about two cups.
-
Meanwhile, beat cream, sugar and vanilla in a small bowl of an electric mixer until firm peaks form. Fold in mascarpone until smooth.
-
Dissolve coffee in boiling water in shallow dish. Stir in liqueur and 2/3 cup cold water.
-
To assemble, reserve 1 cup caramel sauce. Refrigerate.
-
One at a time, dip half the biscuits into the coffee mixture for about 5 seconds. Arrange over base of a large, rectangular serving dish (14-cup capacity). Drizzle over 1⁄2 cup of the remaining sauce. Top with half the cream mixture. Repeat layering with remaining biscuits, coffee mixture, sauce and cream mixture. Cover. Refrigerate for at least 6 hours, or overnight.
-
Top tiramisu with strawberries. Drizzle over reserved sauce, or serve separately.
TIP: If you don't have time to make a caramel sauce you can just buy one at the supermarket and drizzle over the top.
9. Turkish Delight Chocolate Tiramisu Trifle
Serves: 10-12 - Prep & Cook: 30 minutes
Ingredients
85g packet raspberry-flavoured jelly crystals
2 teaspoons rosewater essence
500g packet sponge finger biscuits
4 x 55g bars Turkish Delight chocolate, sliced
Extra sliced Turkish Delight chocolate and fresh raspberries, to serve
MOUSSE
2 x 70g sachets chocolate-flavoured mousse (see tip)
2 cups milk
300ml tub thickened cream
Method
-
Dissolve jelly crystals in 1 1/3 cups boiling water in a medium heatproof jug. Stir in essence. Pour into a shallow dish. Cool for 20 minutes.
-
To make mousse, place contents of mousse sachets and milk in the large bowl of an electric mixer. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, or until combined. Increase speed to high. Beat for a further 4 to 5 minutes, or until thick. Spoon into a large bowl. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
-
Beat cream in the small bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Fold half into mousse until just combined. Cover remaining cream and refrigerate.
-
Remove 18 biscuits from the packet, reserving remaining for another use.
-
One at a time, dip six of the biscuits into jelly liquid, turning to coat evenly. Arrange over the base of a 20cm round x 11cm deep, glass trifle bowl (15-cup capacity). Top with one-third of the mousse, spreading to cover. Scatter with half the chocolate bars.
-
Repeat layering with remaining biscuits, jelly liquid, mousse and chocolate bars, finishing with a mousse layer. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.
-
To serve, spoon reserved whipped cream over trifle. Decorate with extra sliced Turkish Delight and fresh raspberries.
TIP: We used Hansell’s Chef’s Kitchen Chocolate Flavoured Mousse sachets, available in the dessert section of major supermarkets. You can replace with other brands, if preferred. You will need 5 x 55g bars Turkish Delight.
