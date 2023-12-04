Slow cookers are a great way to cook delicious, hearty meals... but did you know you can also use your slow cooker to make the tastiest desserts?

Slow cooker meals make it feel like you've put hours work into your dish when you really just prepare and forget about it while it cooks!

From cheesecakes to puddings, your slow cooker can make the best desserts even more scrumptious.

WATCH NOW: 8 of the best tips for using a slow cooker. Article continues after video.