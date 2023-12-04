Berry Rhubarb Topped Cheesecake
Two of the yummiest fruits in the same dish!
Christmas Fig and Apple Pudding
This slow cooker dessert may be the yummiest pudding EVER.
Passionfruit Creme Caramels with Mango
An amazing Christmas treat.
Slow Cooker Golden Syrup Pudding
A classic warming dessert, now easy to cook!
Gooey Chocolate Slow Cooker Dump Cake
It just doesn't get any easier than this delicious, saucy pudding cake. Just throw in the ingredients, and let your slow cooker do all the work!
Bounty Red Velvet Pudding
This gooey, chocolatey self-saucing pudding is worth sharing.
Slow Cooker Caramilk Crunchie Slice
Set and forget!