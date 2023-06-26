Method

1. Grease a metal pudding steamer (8-cup capacity)

with butter. Pour syrup into base of the steamer.

2. Beat butter, sugar, orange rind and vanilla in a small bowl of an electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time,

until combined. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.

3. Add flour and milk. Stir until combined. Spoon into prepared steamer. Smooth over top.

4. Place a piece of baking paper then foil over the top of steamer. Tie firmly with string to secure. Cover with metal lid.

5. Place a small, heatproof saucer in the centre of a removable bowl of a 5 to 6-litre capacity slow cooker. Sit steamer on the saucer. Pour in enough cold water (about 8 cups) to come three-quarters of the way up the side of steamer. Cover cooker tightly with two sheets of foil. Cover with lid.

6. Cook on High for 3 hours. Remove steamer. Stand for

15 minutes. Remove lid, foil and paper. Turn out pudding onto a plate.