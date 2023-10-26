Prawn, Lime and Chilli Pasta
The whole family will love this quick pasta dish that pairs prawns with zesty lime and chilli.
Curried Tuna Pasta Bake
Your dinner problems just got solved with this delicious family budget bake!
Tomato Chilli Pasta
This spicy hot chilli pasta will wake you up and make you sweat!
Arrabiata Pasta Bake
This is a simple vegetarian pasta bake filled with cheese and tomato for that classic Italian flavour.
4-Ingredient Pasta with Truffle Butter
Try something different today with this truffle butter pasta sauce - it sounds impressive but only requires 4 ingredients!
Christmas Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Are you after a cracker festive salad for your Christmas lunch? Look no further!
Creamy Bacon and Spinach Pasta
Out of ideas for dinner? This spiral pasta is a fabulous go-to. With bacon pieces, fresh spinach leaves, garlic and cream, it's a fast and easy dinner fix.
Salami and Olive Rag Pasta
This deliciously simple meal can be whipped up in a flash! It's an oven-free dinner for warm days when you're cooking against the clock.
Lamb Sausage Pasta Bake
If you love sausages, and you love pasta, this dish is for you! You'll wonder why you haven't combined the two before.
Curried Apple, Celery and Raisin Pasta Salad
This pasta is amazing for casual entertaining, and can also be taken to work in a lunch that will surely impress everyone. Absolutely delicious!
Roasted Vegetable and Prawn Pasta
There are many great reasons to adopt a Mediterranean diet, and the biggest one is taste! It promotes the use of fresh, flavoursome ingredients – and it’s perfect for people with diabetes.
No-Fuss Greek Prawn and Feta Pasta
You won't believe how easy this super yum pasta is!
Beef Taco Pasta Bake
Two dishes in one.
Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake
It just doesn't get easier than this 'Dump & Bake' dinner - just put all the ingredients in a dish and let your oven do the hard work!
Creamy Chicken Pesto Pasta
Make it tonight!
Creamy Alfredo Chicken Pasta Bake
This pasta bake is incredibly easy (and cheesy!) and serves the entire family.
Creamy Bacon Pasta
From start to finish in just 20 minutes, this is faster pasta! Bacon rashers, onion, linguine and cream make a comfort food dish of ease. Top with parmesan!
15-Minute Creamy Ham and Pea Pasta
It doesn't get easier than this!
Lemon and Olive Pasta with Fish
When you're after a fresh & light pasta main, this one is easy & flavoursome. Farfalle pasta is topped with lemon & garlic, with asparagus, olives & capsicum.
Chorizo and Capsicum Pasta Bake
The perfect comfort food this winter!
Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad
The perfect summer salad.