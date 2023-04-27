The best hoodies to shop this winter 2023

Champion

Champion Rochester base hoodie, $49.95 (usually $99.99) at THE ICONIC

A classic black hoodie is an essential come winter. Pair with leggings on your morning walks or perhaps with some jeans and your favourite baseball cap when running errands.

Nude Lucy

Carter classic hoodie, $80 at Nude Lucy

This deliciously chocolate hued jumper slots perfectly into our autumnal wardrobe of neutrals. Pair with some light wash oversized jeans and Ugg's for that easy-breezy casual look or take it a step further and pair it with the ultra soft matching tracksuit pants.

Lorna Jane

Lounge fleece hoodie, $100 at Lorna Jane

It's hard to look past an oversized hoodie when it comes to cosying up in winter. This brushed fleece sweatshirt from Lorna Jane is lined with a fleece inner to keep you warm and is perfect for those brisk winter days.

Chloe & Lola

Chloe & Lola Logo hoodie, $69.95 at Myer

Lean into the Barbie-mania with this 100 per cent cotton hoodie that is effortlessly wearable for a variety of occasions.

Cotton On

Classic washed zip-through hoodie, $59.99 at Cotton On

A zip up hoodie is a worthy addition to any wardrobe come winter. Perfect for layering, you can pair them with jumpers and oversized coats to add warmth - not to mention they're great in the morning to avoid the messing up of freshly blow dried hair when you go to get changed.

Boohoo

Outdoors Essentials oversized hoodie, $30 (usually $60) at Boohoo

Consider this our new favourite hoodie for this winter, you can find us drowning in this oversized hoodie during our morning walks.

Zip up hoodie, $34.99 at H&M

Stay warm in style with this classic zip up hoodie in a gorgeous eggplant-esque hue for winter.

Rivers

Capture merino rib hoodie, $129.99 at Rivers

Made from 100 per cent merino wool, this gorgeous hooded jumper offers a more formal approach to loungewear. The silhouette feels elevated enough to wear into the office on chilly days and is easy to style and layer in your wardrobe.

Millers

Katies velour hoodie, $30 (usually $59.99) at Millers

The '90s is back baby, and you can find us rocking this amazing velour hoodie to truly ride the nostalgia train this winter.

