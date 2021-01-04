A new picture of the Newton family has sparked fears over the ailing health of beloved patriarch Bert.
WATCH: Bert Newton sings Happy Birthday to young grandson
The 82-year-old showbiz legend was hospitalised late last year, and while Bert and his wife, Patti, 75, have stayed mum on the details of the health crisis, his sudden reliance on a walking frame has raised the alarm.
There’s speculation that the walker may just be for temporary use as he battles the side effects from his recent hospitalisation.
Although social media snaps suggested the grandfather-of-six celebrated Christmas at home with his family, there are rumours that he will have to return to post-hospitalisation rehab.
Along with Bert’s recent health issues, his daughter Lauren was forced to spend part of her sixth pregnancy in hospital.
A recent Instagram snap shows Bert (third from right) masked and standing in front of a walking frame.