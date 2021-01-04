A new picture of the Newton family has sparked fears over the ailing health of beloved patriarch Bert (right). Getty

Although social media snaps suggested the grandfather-of-six celebrated Christmas at home with his family, there are rumours that he will have to return to post-hospitalisation rehab.

Along with Bert’s recent health issues, his daughter Lauren was forced to spend part of her sixth pregnancy in hospital.

A recent Instagram snap shows Bert (third from right) masked and standing in front of a walking frame. Instagram

It was a very stressful time for Bert and Patti, who stepped in to help Lauren’s husband, Matt Welsh, care for the couple’s other five children.

What’s more, their youngest granddaughter, Perla, was also rushed to hospital last August, after falling ill.

But things are finally looking up – and Bert and Patti may soon be reunited with their US-based son, Matthew, who is reportedly “considering coming home for a bit,” says a source.

“After everything that’s happened, he feels it might be time.”

