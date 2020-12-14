Bert Newton (pictured with wife Patti) was in good spirits as he arrived home after his mysterious hospital stay. Media Mode

Along with Bert’s recent health issues, his daughter Lauren was forced to spend part of her sixth pregnancy in hospital.

It was a very stressful time for Bert, 82, and Patti, 75, who stepped in to help Lauren’s husband, Matt Welsh, care for the couple’s other five children.

Then in August, their youngest granddaughter, Perla, was rushed to hospital after falling ill.

But things are finally looking up – and Bert and Patti may soon be reunited with their US-based son, Matthew, who is “considering coming home for a bit,” says a source.

“After everything that’s happened, he feels it might be time.”

Matthew Newton (pictured) is "considering come home for a bit" Getty

Matthew, 43, lives in New York with his wife Catherine Schneiderman, 27.

The disgraced actor has made his home in a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, which is usually classed as a quiet, more affluent section of the Big Apple.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread civil unrest in the city as protesters clash with NYPD officers, Matthew’s haven has descended into lawless chaos.

New Idea revealed in August that Patti is believed to have “read with dread” headlines on the New York Post website that allege the once-safe streets have been overrun with “drug addicts and sex offenders”.

“Like any mother would be, Patti was disturbed by this and wants her son to come home,” said a source. “She had been hoping for news of another grandchild, but instead she is picturing her son and daughter-in-law under siege.”

