During this time Bec, 39, battled loneliness and homesickness, which played havoc with her, at times, crippling OCD condition.

But they weathered those problems, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength. Friends say Bec and Lleyton have never been more content since relocating from Melbourne to Bec’s hometown Sydney last year.

“Bec is gearing up to celebrate her 40th in July, and she’s never been happier,” reveals one close acquaintance.

With Lleyton, 41, commentating on tennis and revelling in his very successful role as Davis Cup captain, Bec has been spending time with her old friends and family.

She’s also focusing on being the best mum ever as their youngest child Ava, 12, prepares to start high school while juggling her budding career as a dancer and gymnast.

Cruz, 14, is following in his dad’s footsteps while eldest Mia, 17, has shown interest in fashion, acting and singing.

“I’m a real believer that our kids are here to teach us as much as we teach them,” a very proud Bec says.

