"Happy 11th B’day to our little shining light!" Instagram

In the photo, Ava looks strikingly similar to her mother, and the youngest Hewitt is growing up very fast.

It was just months ago when she took to the Dancing With The Stars: All Stars stage to perform her own routine, where Bec, who was actually competing on the show, cheered her along from the sidelines.

After the clip was shared to Instagram, Bec posted a photo of her and Ava to Instagram to show just how proud she is of her youngest.

"Me and my mini me," she wrote.

Ava is a mini Bec! Instagram

Currently housing over 12,000 followers on Instagram, Ava looks to be following in her mum's footsteps, as she's moved into TV, film and modelling.

Her account features pictures of her modelling work as well as her nifty dancing skills.

When celebrating her ninth birthday in 2019, Bec shared a sweet tribute about her youngest daughter's hard work.

"@avasydneyofficial you certainly make this world a brighter place! Your energy is contagious and I love your enthusiasm for life! You work incredibly hard and I am beyond proud of your dedication!" she penned.