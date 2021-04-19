"Our little Ava doing her thing! @avasydneyofficial we’re so proud!" Seven

Proud mum Bec was seen clapping and cheering on from the crowd, as well as Lleyton, who shared the footage to his Instagram.

"Our little Ava doing her thing! @avasydneyofficial we’re so proud!" he penned.

Fellow DWTS star Matty J also commented on Ava's performance, writing: "It’s a 10 from me."

Home and Away's Lynne McGranger chimed in too: "Wow wow wow."

After the clip was shared to Instagram, Bec took to her own stories to post a photo of her and Ava, showing just how proud she is of her youngest.

"Me and my mini me," she wrote.

And if Ava's Instagram account is anything to go by, a mini Bec she is indeed!

Currently housing over 11,000 followers, Ava looks like she's moved into TV, film and modelling - clearly following in the steps of her actress mother.

Her account features pictures of her modelling work as well as her nifty dancing skills.

When celebrating her ninth birthday last year, Bec shared a sweet tribute about her youngest daughter's "hard work".

"@avasydneyofficial you certainly make this world a brighter place! Your energy is contagious and I love your enthusiasm for life! You work incredibly hard and I am beyond proud of your dedication!" she penned.