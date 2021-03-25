Mia is looking to pave her way as an actress and model. Instagram

Bec and Lleyton's firstborn child, Mia, is very much paving her own way in the world. In fact, the 15-year-old is already setting her sights on a career as an actress and top model.

“Mia's five-year plan is to move to either New York or Paris and make a name for herself," a source told Woman's Day magazine last year.

She's also looking to try her hand at acting - just like her mum, who is best known for role as Hayley Smith Lawson on Home and Away.

"She's told Bec she'd love a gig on Home And Away, just like her mum had at around her age. But she says that's just to pay the bills before she breaks into modelling big-time," the insider explained to Woman's Day.

Cruz is all grown up! Instagram

As for 12-year-old Cruz, he is very much following in his father's footsteps, where he seems to be quite keen on becoming a tennis superstar.

He frequently posts photos of himself playing the sport on Instagram, where he has over 13,000 followers.

Lleyton, who is now a retired Australian professional tennis player, has spoken previously about how he has high hopes for his son to also become successful in the sport.

“Hopefully he gets a chance to play in this great event [the Australian Open] if he wants to. Hopefully he beats me,” Lleyton has previously said during the Australian Open.

Ava is splitting image of Bec. Instagram

Coming in as youngest of the Hewitt bunch, Ava is making up for it by paving her own way as an avid dancer.

Her Instagram account, which currently has over 8,000 followers, also suggests that she's moved into TV, film and modelling. Clearly, she is a born performer, and following in the steps of her actress mother.

When celebrating her ninth birthday last year, Bec share a sweet tribute about her youngest daughter's "hard work".

"@avasydneyofficial you certainly make this world a brighter place! Your energy is contagious and I love your enthusiasm for life! You work incredibly hard and I am beyond proud of your dedication!" she penned.

Bec and Lleyton are very proud parents to their three kids. Instagram

Over the years, the three siblings have starred in a series of exciting campaigns, commercials and projects together.

Bec and Lleyton often post about their children and their achievements on their own Instagram accounts, and its clear that they always make them a priority.

It’s so great to see these doting parents love and raise their kids, and we can't wait to see how their career's unfold!

