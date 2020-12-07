Could Bec Hewitt be making the move back to Sydney? Media Mode

“What she really wants is some direction as well as security right now – and so she wants to come home. And home to Bec will always be Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

“She’s often said this is where she’s always felt most secure – it’s where she grew up and it’s also where she found fame.”

Bec, husband Lleyton, 39, and children, Mia, 15, Cruz, 11, and Ava, 10, have been living in Melbourne’s exclusive suburb of Toorak after returning to Australia following years spent in the Bahamas.

Bec and tennis star husband Lleyton currently live with their kids in Melbourne's exclusive suburb of Toorak. Getty

But her hopes of a career comeback were blocked this year when her role fronting travel series Helloworld was put on hold due to the pandemic.

“Bec has always been an upfront kind of person and has made no secret that this has been one of her toughest years ever, aside from the trauma of living through the Covid-19 pandemic,” explains the source.

“She hopes settling in familiar territory will help resolve some of the dilemmas she has about what to do with her own career. With the three kids quickly growing up, Bec is conscious about what she wants to do next with her own career.”

Bec and Lleyton are said to be eyeing off a number of multmillion-dollar homes in Manly. Supplied

In November, it was reported that Bec was spotted inspecting a luxury five-bedroom oceanside house for sale in Manly.

“Bec and Lleyton have spoken a lot recently about settling down on the Northern Beaches and have been looking at a number of homes for sale,” the insider continues.

“The more they have seen, the more convinced they both are that this would be the right move for them.

“She wants her young family to enjoy the same kind of lifestyle upbringing – lots of days spent on and around the beautiful beaches.”

Bec (pictured with daughter Mia) wants her kids to enjoy a beachside lifestyle. Splash

If the family does relocate to this part of Sydney, it will be a handy location for Bec’s career comeback.

“Being back on the Northern Beaches would put her within minutes of the Home and Away set at Palm Beach,” points out the insider. “She has always said she would go back to Summer Bay when the time is right – and she knows that time might be right now.”

Bec left the acting world in 2005 when she married tennis star Lleyton and just months later, had their first child Mia, who recently celebrated her 15th birthday.

Less than nine years later, she told another publication she was considering a comeback, saying, “I’m so open, I’d love to get back into it.” She added, “I haven’t been asked, but I wouldn’t say no.”

Eldest daughter Mia recently celebrated her 15th birthday. Instagram

Meanwhile, it’s been rumoured that she’s considered an offer to be in the upcoming season of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, but it seems the 37-year-old isn’t keen to be away from her family for an extended period of time.

“She also wants her next career step to be a winner,” the source adds.

“After her travel show was dumped into the ‘on hold’ basket recently, and as some of the other ventures she has been involved with have been duds, Bec is well aware her next move needs to be the right one.”

