Bec (pictured) is said to want another baby.

“[Bec] recently raised the idea of having a fourth child, and Lleyton wasn’t opposed to it,” the source reveals.

According to the source, the former tennis champion previously felt that having three children was the right balance alongside his demanding career.

However, Lleyton has since come to terms with the fact that the future is now drastically different from what he’d imagined.

“Before lockdown, [Lleyton] had a lot of plans for an international career on the commentating circuit and maybe even coaching – and would have preferred to keep it to three kids,” the insider explains.

“But since then, like for a lot of Melburnians, everything has changed, including the Hewitt household’s priorities.

“Global travel won’t be the same for many years and Lleyton has accepted it’s likely he’ll be closer to home and will have more time for family – even one more member of it.”

Bec currently has three children with Lleyton.

With the A-list family still housebound under Victoria’s rigorous stay- home orders, the source hints a lockdown baby may already be in the making!

“It wouldn’t surprise any of their friends if Bec came out of lockdown with a bump!” the source said.

Meanwhile, the former Home and Away actress has clearly revelled in being a mother to her three children, Mia, 14, Cruz, 11, and Ava, 9.

Bec herself has previously alluded to the fact that she made a conscious decision to forgo her glittering career in order to be an active and involved parent.

Bec and Lleyton and their three children.

“Bec has often said she felt it was her calling in life to be a mum,” confirms the source.

“And she has mostly enjoyed being the one running the family while Lleyton focused on his career – not that there weren’t some frustrations on occasion, but she was, on the whole, content pouring all her energy into her three kids.”

But with Bec turning 40 in just a few years, along with her youngest child hitting double digits this month, the source believes Bec is lamenting no longer having little kids in the household.

Lleyton and Bec at the tennis.

The source adds that Lleyton has “always expected” the question of having another baby to arise, particularly “given how much Bec loves raising her kids”.

“[Her] two girls are growing into little young women now and she’s worried she only has a few more years where they’re a complete family unit,” says the source.

Meanwhile, with tennis-mad Cruz a constant shadow by his dad’s side, the source hints that Bec might be hoping to have another son to even the ledger – and to be her own little mummy’s boy.

“Cruz has always leaned more toward his dad, and Bec’s worried she’s going to be left behind with nothing.”