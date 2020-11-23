Bec Hewitt is reportedly enduring a heartbreaking blow after her TV role came to an abrupt end. Media Mode

Meanwhile, a TV insider says that a temporary hiatus on Channel Seven’s Helloworld could wind up being a case of swings and roundabouts for the former soap star. Bec has reportedly already been approached by rival Network Ten to appear on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, which has just commenced filming.

“One obvious problem is the two shows are on rival networks,” explains the insider. “If life was normal, there would have been a clash.

“Plus, she has her commercial deal with Helloworld travel company,” adds the insider. “This would have clashed with Ten’s sponsors of I’m a Celeb.”

Helloworld marked Bec's first official return to TV since departing the Home and Away to marry tennis superstar, Lleyton Hewitt (pictured)

But during these unprecedented times, the source suggests that Bec has a rare window of opportunity to bypass her existing TV and commercial contractual obligations and appear on the popular reality show.

“Bec has the green light to go into the jungle,” adds the insider. “But she must keep her lips sealed and not mention Seven or Helloworld.”

Returning to TV has always been in Bec’s grand career plan – and sources say she’s unlikely to stop at just a reality show.

“Bec would secretly like to recapture some of the career success she enjoyed back in her golden days,” says the source, adding that she would “definitely return” to Home and Away if given the chance.

“If she’s to step back into the spotlight, she knows it would make sense to do so in the place that she knows well.”

Bec's latest TV gig was on Helloworld, but she would give anything to return to Home and Away.

The source adds that all Bec is waiting for “is a call from the Home and Away producers to make her dream come true”.

“And her role on the show as Hayley was always so beloved by fans. Plus, she wasn’t killed off, so Bec knows it would be easy to bring her character back.”

But despite the myriad potential on-screen opportunities, the source admits that there would still be some hesitation at the back of Bec’s mind.

“Bec is very aware that 15 years is a long time ago – and everything she had done in her TV career since, like hosting a couple of specials, have been fizzers,” says the source.

“TV is such a fickle game and she fears those chances may have passed her by, and that worries her deeply.”

