Bec hasn’t been pictured in public for 85 days. Getty

Bec was last spotted on April 18 enjoying a day out and about with her daughters Mia, 15, and Ava, 10. Further fuelling speculation, the former actress has also been quiet on social media, last posting footage of her son Cruz, 12, playing tennis on April 27.

What’s more, her husband, Lleyton, appears to be stepping up his dad duties in recent weeks. The former tennis champ, 40, was spotted looking downcast on July 1, as he dropped Ava off to a dance class in their home town of Melbourne.

Bec and LLeyton have three kids: Mia, Cruz and Ava. Getty

The news comes amid rumours surrounding the state of the couple’s 16-year marriage, following reports that Bec was house hunting alone in Sydney late last year.

Bec was said to be scouting properties in the Northern Beaches, narrowly missing out on a Manly home worth $15 million. The area no doubt holds special memories for Bec, who grew up and filmed Home and Away in the region.

WATCH: Bec Hewitt on how she started dating Lleyon Hewitt (Story continues after video)

In January, Bec and Lleyton's outing around their former Western Sydney stomping ground appeared far from a happy affair, with a “tired and stressed out” Bec apparently seen grimacing and even clutching her hands to her face in despair.

“Bec seemed really upset. She looked like she was about to burst out crying at one point,” alleges one onlooker. “It seemed like she and Lleyton might have gotten into a row or something.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!