Famous director Baz Luhrmann has given the world what they wanted, a longer version of the beloved movie Australia! (As who wouldn’t love us, but also the movie, of course…)

Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman will be back in the extended cut turned TV show, dubbed Faraway Downs.

The two Australian actors must feel like they’re starring in a time machine, with Hugh reminiscing on the good times before his divorce from Debora-Lee Furness. Sadly for Hugh, Nicole is still happily married to Keith Urban the singer. But will these lifelong friends reunite for the premiere?

WATCH NOW: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman in Australia trailer. Article continues after video.