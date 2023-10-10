What is Australia the movie about?
Australia gives a heart breaking insight into what Australia was like before World War II, with the aftermath of The Stolen Generation and Pearl Harbour forces invading.
Following British Lady Sarah (played by Nicole Kidman) who inherits a cattle ranch in Australia. But plot twist, her husband is murdered.
Drover Hugh Jackman is the key to helping her drive 2,000 head of cattle to feed the Australian army fighting Japanese soldiers, where a romance blossoms.
Helped by Nullah (Brandon Walters) who at first thinks the car (which Nicole and Hugh are driving down the road in) is police trying to steal him from his Aboriginal family, again.
Is Australia being turned into a TV show?
“I was inspired to re-approach my film Australia to create Faraway Downs because of the way episodic storytelling has been reinvigorated by the streaming world,” Luhrmann continued to Variety Australia.
The director has timed the release well, as streaming platforms are running out of content after the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike in America halting production.
He explained, “With over two million feet of film from the original piece, my team and I were able to revisit anew the central themes of the work."
Where to watch Australia TV show, Faraway Downs?
Australia fans can get their hands on Faraway Downs from Tuesday 21 November 2023.
Stream Faraway Downs on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.