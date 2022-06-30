The film's original stars Tara Morice, Paul Mercurio and Sonia Kruger will appear in a 7NEWS Spotlight special. Seven

The television event, Strictly Ballroom - The Encore, will air this Sunday at 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Fans of Baz Luhrmann's directorial debut are set to be wowed by the reunion, three decades after it took the Cannes Film Festival by storm and inspired a new generation to take up the beloved art of ballroom dancing.

Sonia and her former co-stars watch the film together for the first time since its Australian premiere in 1992, revealing never-before-told set secrets.

She's also set to spill on how her role as dancer Tina Sparkle saw her quit her "real" job and begin her own career in showbiz.

Sonia starred as ballroom dancer Tina Sparkle in Strictly Ballroom in 1992. M&A Productions

In the digitally-remastered TV event, Sonia will chat to Paul and Tara about the impact the movie had on their lives. They'll return to Granville Town Hall where pop icon John Paul Young will perform the film's chart-topping anthem.

After starring as ballroom dancer Tina Sparkle in the iconic film, Sonia has become one of the most recognisable faces in Australian media with a range of gigs under her belt.

One example is her role as host of Dancing with the Stars. Years before it aired in Australia, she came across the British version, Strictly Come Dancing, while she was in the UK.

Paul played Scott Hastings. M&A Productions

As a ballroom dancer, Sonia was captivated and mentioned it to Peter Meakin, Channel Seven's head of public affairs at the time.

"I thought it's just me who'd be obsessed with this show," she told TV WEEK earlier this year.

When Sonia found out they'd already bought the rights, she knew she'd be the right fit.

"I just called him and said 'hey, I'm actually a ballroom dancer and I'd love to work on this. And so that happened and set me on the trajectory I'm on today."

This story was originally published on our sister site Now To Love.