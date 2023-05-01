Dame Edna Everage in her dressing room circa 1976. Getty

In 2017, things turned ugly when he famously fell out with Oscar after publicly announcing he had cut his son from his will.

Oscar famously took to social media allegedly posting, “Changing my name. F*** you for disinheriting me.”

He changed his Facebook profile from Oscar Humphries to Oscar Valentine –his second name. “New name. I never wanted the little bit of money anyway,” he allegedly posted. “Liberating after the shock. The feeling is, ‘Well I’ll do it myself.’”

It now remains to be seen what will come of Bary’s estimated $20million empire.

Barry famously blamed his battle with the bottle for his fractured and fraught relationships. “For over 10 years of my life, I had a serious alcoholic illness,” he candidly once confessed.

“’I put the cork back in the bottle in my late 30s and haven’t touched a drop from that day to this.”

He maintained the booze cost him at least one, probably two, of his four marriages.

He was once asked if was he a good father. “On and off,” he said.

“Most would agree I was not ready for marriage or early parenthood. But I’ve come around to it now. I’ve even got grandchildren now.”

Barry was beloved globally. Getty

With his family by his bedside and all animosities forgiven and forgotten, the Humphries were determined to embrace the future united as a tight family unit.

Sadly that was not to be.

Barry’s passing came in the lead-up to what would be the legendary performer’s last TV appearance on Who Do You Think You Are.

The popular SBS series returns on Tuesday May 2, with the premiere episode featuring Barry tracing his family origin story.

But the show was certainly never intended to be Barry’s curtain call, with the performer revealing in a recent interview that he already had a stage show in the pipeline.

“I have to get back on my feet ... I'm going back on tour later this year,” he said hopefully.

As Moonee Ponds' most glamorous housewife Dame Edna Everage, Barry became a pop culture icon. Getty

John ‘Barry’ Humphries was indeed a stalwart of the Australian entertainment industry since the 1950s and became an internationally renowned comedian, actor, author, and satirist – who was adored by all.

He cemented himself as an Australian icon after creating and performing as his outrageous alter egos like Moonie Ponds local Dame Edna Everage as well as “national disgrace” Sir Les Paterson.

For over half a century he brought his unique brand of comedy to life via stage shows, films, and television. His impressive list of film credits includes Da Kath and Kim Code, The Hobbit, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, and voicing Bruce the Shark in Finding Nemo – just to name a few.

But it’s his one-man satirical stage shows that made him a superstar.

Pictured here with loving wife Lizzie. Getty

These performances showcased Barry’s classic comedic characters as well as featuring monologues, musical numbers, improvisation, and audience participation segments – not even the royal family were safe when Edna took the stage!

In March 2012, Barry announced his retirement from live entertainment stating that he was "beginning to feel a bit senior" – but never truly stuck to his word!

As recently as last year Barry was taking to the stage performing a one-man show around the UK.

Upon his final moments, the star was said to be alert awake and cracking jokes with the nursing staff to the very end.

Now with reports of a state funeral being underway, there’s little doubt Barry’s humour and spirit will be remembered by fans around the world forever.