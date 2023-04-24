As news of his death traversed the globe, the grief from fans and peers was immediate, as the world mourned the loss of an entertainment icon.
Given Barry was born in Melbourne, it is only fitting that his final farewell is in the city where he began his extraordinary life.
Dame Edna interrupts King Charles and Camilla at 2013 Royal Variety Performance. Article continues after video.
Victoria state government Creative Industries Minister Steve Dimopoulos was the first to break the news of talks of a state funeral, mentioning that the government was exploring how they could best honour Humphries.
"The primary mover of these things is the family because it’s their gift effectively to decide in conversation with the government,’’ Dimopoulos said earlier this week.
"So, yes, it could be that [a state funeral]. It could be many other things.’’
Speaking of the late performer's family, he is survived by his wife Lizzie Spender, his four children, and ten grandchildren.
Barry was married to fourth wife Elizabeth for 33 years before his passing in April 2023.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that Humphries would continue to live on through his larger-than-life characters.
"At the end of the day, he was a big boy from Kew with big dreams. And he achieved them,’" he posted to Twitter.
NSW counterpart Chris Minns shared in these sentiments, writing that Humphries ‘’was an Australian legend’’ and ‘’someone we’d [the state of NSW] love to honour.’’
Barry (or should we say Edna) has been a favourite of the British monarchy for many years.
The soon-to-be-minted monarch King Charles III is also mourning the tragic loss of a dear friend, a spokesperson for the royal family revealing that the pair spoke over the phone prior to Humphries death.
Following his passing on April 22nd at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital, the palace then revealed that "His Majesty” was "writing privately to Mr Humphries’ family."
Charles is not the only royal to share in his sadness, with Sarah Ferguson taking to her Twitter to mourn the loss of "dearest Barry.’’
"From all my family - we will miss your amazing brilliance.’’
The late Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother were also said to be fond of Humphries.
This article will be updated as more details surrounding the funeral are confirmed.