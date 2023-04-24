The family of beloved Australian comedian and entertainment icon Barry Humphries is reportedly in talks with the Victorian government about a state funeral.

Known for his portrayal of the iconic Dame Edna Everage, the 89-year-old passed away due to complications from recent hip surgery.

As news of his death traversed the globe, the grief from fans and peers was immediate, as the world mourned the loss of an entertainment icon.

Given Barry was born in Melbourne, it is only fitting that his final farewell is in the city where he began his extraordinary life.

