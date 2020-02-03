BAFTAS 2020: All the fashion from the red carpet
With the awards show season now in full swing, the biggest stars in film have come together to celebrate the 73rd British Academy film awards (BAFTAS).
The lavish affair, which was held at the majestic Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, was hosted for the first time by British funnyman Graham Norton.
Leading the celebrity arrivals on the red carpet was American actress Charlize Theron, who made quite a statement as she stepped out in a purple Dior Couture strapless gown.